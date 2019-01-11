49ers deny Broncos permission to talk to Rich Scangarello

Getty Images

The Broncos’ offensive coordinator search has hit another snag.

First, talks with former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak broke down over differences regarding scheme and staff. Now, the 49ers have denied the Broncos permission to interview San Francisco quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Scangarello has spent the past two seasons working for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. He also served as an offensive quality control coach in Atlanta in 2015 when Shanahan was with the Falcons.

So Shanahan obviously thinks highly of Scangarello and wants to keep him on staff.

Scangarello earned praise for his work with Nick Mullens this season after Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard were injured.