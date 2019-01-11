Alshon Jeffery thinks Adam Gase will turn Sam Darnold into MVP candidate

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery only spent one season with Adam Gase as his offensive coordinator in Chicago. That short stint left a strong impression with Jeffery and has him predicting big things for Gase and quarterback Sam Darnold in New York.

According to Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, Jeffrey believes that Gase can help mold Darnold into one of the best quarterbacks in the league with the Jets.

“His impact will be huge,” Jeffery said. “I think Darnold will excel. Knowing the Adam Gase that I know, and the potential the Jets are looking for, I’m pretty sure Sam is going to be a Super Bowl MVP. He can win a Super Bowl.

“Darnold will be an MVP in this league working with Gase. The way Gase works with quarterbacks, the next year and over the years to come, I expect big things coming from those two.”

Jay Cutler posted the highest passer rating of his career in 2015 when Gase was the offensive coordinator in Chicago. Jeffrey had caught 54 passes for 807 yards and four touchdowns in just nine games as he battles injuries all season.

Getting the most out of Darnold out of the next few seasons with be among Gase’s top priorities now after being hired as the head coach of the Jets. There may be no more singularly valuable commodity in football than a highly productive quarterback on a rookie contract and Gase will be charged with maximizing that value with Darnold.

Jeffery has faith that Gase will be able to do just that.

“That’s my guy,” Jeffery said. “I love Gase. He’s someone that you definitely want to play for. All he ever wants to do is win.”