Andrew Whitworth still looking for first playoff win

Getty Images

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth came to Los Angeles for the money, but also for the chance at postseason success.

So far, that has eluded him, just like it did for 12 years with the Bengals.

The veteran left tackle is 0-for-7 in the playoffs, after six fruitless trips with the Bengals and last year’s loss to the Falcons.

“This is the one experience I haven’t had, so yeah, I mean I’d say it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to the opportunity to get,” Whitworth said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

The 37-year-old tackle had to leave the regular season finale with the 49ers because of a knee bruise, but he said the week off earned with the bye was plenty of time to heal and he’s ready to play.

And, for a change, win.