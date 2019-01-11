Antonio Brown responds to Art Rooney II

Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, Steelers owner Art Rooney II cast grave doubt on receiver Antonio Brown‘s future in Pittsburgh. Later in the day, Brown had a response.

It’s just not clear what his response means.

Brown tweeted a photo of himself with Rooney, shaking hands presumably on one of the days that one of Brown’s two long-term, big-money contracts was announced to the world. Brown adds this message to the photo: “Good Business #Boomin.”

So . . . does he mean that good business had been done on the day of the photo? Or is he making a sarcastic comment regarding the wisdom of Rooney’s remarks? Or is Brown simply happy to possibly getting that which he may want: A one-way ticket out of town?

Whatever the message, Brown isn’t bashful about speaking his mind. Which, if the goal is to secure a trade, may be the key to getting what he wants.