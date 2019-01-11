Bill Belichick: I don’t think home field is any advantage

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick does not want his team thinking it will have an easy time at home on Sunday against the Chargers.

Asked today what makes playing at home advantageous, Belichick said nothing.

“I don’t think it’s any advantage. Last week three of the road teams won. The advantage is to the team that plays well,” Belichick said.

Obviously, home-field advantage does exist, and the fact that three road teams won in the wild card round doesn’t mean there’s no advantage at all.

But Belichick likes for his team to view each individual game as its own challenge, and not to head into any game thinking about the things outside the players’ control, such as where the game is being played. Belichick will keep telling his team that, whether they’re playing at home, or at Kansas City next week, or on a neutral field in the Super Bowl.