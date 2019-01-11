Brad Childress leaves Legends to spend time with family

Getty Images

Brad Childress resigned as coach of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football earlier this week. He released a statement Friday, saying he needs to refocus and spend time with his family.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with many great players and coaches throughout my years in football — including those at The Alliance,” Childress said in the statement. “Throughout it all, my biggest supporters have always been my family. I have an amazing wife, four kids, four grandchildren and am still lucky enough to have my parents around. For now, I need to refocus. I’m looking forward to spending time with them and supporting them as they’ve done so for me. Equally, I’m excited to root for each and every player that now has another opportunity to get out and play professional football with The Alliance. The Atlanta Legends are in great hands with Kevin Coyle at the helm.”

Coyle, the defensive coordinator, replaces Childress as head coach. Michael Vick remains as the offensive coordinator of the team.

The AAF begins play next month.