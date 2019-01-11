Brian Flores emerges as leading candidate for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins wrapped up interviews with two of their current assistant coaches on Friday, but it does not appear Dowell Loggains or Darren Rizzi is in a lead spot as they search for Adam Gase’s successor.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has “narrowed the focus” of their search to Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and PFT has heard the same. Flores also served as the de facto defensive coordinator in New England last season despite not getting a title bump after Matt Patricia left for the Lions.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reported earlier this week that Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier “has long thought highly” of Flores and that there was strong buzz in league circles about Flores’ chances of landing the job in Miami.

Rapoport stresses that there’s no deal in place yet and nothing can become official until the Patriots are done playing this season. The earliest point they could be done is after they facing the Chargers at home on Sunday.