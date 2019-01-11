Brian Flores emerges as leading candidate for Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
The Dolphins wrapped up interviews with two of their current assistant coaches on Friday, but it does not appear Dowell Loggains or Darren Rizzi is in a lead spot as they search for Adam Gase’s successor.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has “narrowed the focus” of their search to Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and PFT has heard the same. Flores also served as the de facto defensive coordinator in New England last season despite not getting a title bump after Matt Patricia left for the Lions.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reported earlier this week that Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier “has long thought highly” of Flores and that there was strong buzz in league circles about Flores’ chances of landing the job in Miami.

Rapoport stresses that there’s no deal in place yet and nothing can become official until the Patriots are done playing this season. The earliest point they could be done is after they facing the Chargers at home on Sunday.

32 responses to “Brian Flores emerges as leading candidate for Dolphins

  1. Such a Dolphin thing to do, this franchise has been stuck in neutral for 45 years, but best of luck to him, hard to win without a QB

  2. I buy they want him, but I have serious doubts that BB would want him going into the division AND I don’t think Flores wants to go up against BB 2x per year.

    He’s not dumb.

    The Pats have been down this inter-divisional cheating approach with the Jets hiring an ill prepared and unqualified Manboobs in 2006. He was distratced that postseason and BB and the players were really ticked off at his selfishness.

    These interviews need to happen only after a team is bounced from the postseason. This is absolutely ridiculous.

  5. Good grief, how many times? He’s Acting DC because EVERY coordinator promoted by Belichick is Acting in their first year – as per O’Brien, Patricia, McDaniels. But Crennel and others who’ve held those posts under BB were already coordinators beforehand.

  7. Is his flux capacitor working? Obviously, he needs to bring the 22-year old Tom Brady with him…..

  9. Don’t understand all the inbreeding in the AFC East. Ryan from Jets to Bills. Gase from Miami to Jets and now Flores from Patriots to Dolphins. No wonder New England wins the division every single year.

  11. Would love this hire as a Dolphin fan. Should put us right in the running for Trevor Lawarence in 2 years.

  12. Why would he want to go head to head with his ex boss? And a league MVP qb? Where a team has no talent? I doubt he signs. And I’m a fins fan. The real Coach to Grab was either Arians or Williams.

  15. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    January 11, 2019 at 5:05 pm
    Not good since all Pats assistants fail as HC’s.

    They’re not as brilliant without the BB & Brady blanket, its well proven
    More like not as good when they lose that Patriot Priviledge from the refs and the league.

  16. Stop thinking that the guy next to Belichick is the next genius! Flores is a career positions coach who’s never led an entire side of the ball. Richard is a positions coach too, but at least he has the coordinator experience for a top unit. I’m not too high on either, but Richard as HC with Kubiak as OC would be the best of both worlds given what’s currently out there.

  17. “He’s not dumb.”
    Wait, you’re saying passing up on an NFL head coaching job would be the SMART move?

  18. It’s a forgone conclusion that Flores would want a promotion to Head Coach. However the reality is going to a team like Miami without a starting quarterback is flirting with failure. Flores’ agent will have to get him a lot of money and some guarantees!

  21. Besides the Dolphins have been below average for over 40 years, they will not lose this weekend because it’s January, have no doubt. I only hope as his first move he removes Shula’s reserved handicapped spot and moves it next to the port o johns, where it belongs.

  22. He’s so unqualified. If you don’t believe me look at his coaching history. If the pathetic dolphins hire him it’s just going to keep the futility going. Great job dolphins. I’m now done with you

  24. He’s B.B.’s spy, being let go to blow up the Miami Organization so they won’t be sucksessfull…… oh, wait,…. never mind

  27. vaphinfan says:
    January 11, 2019 at 5:29 pm
    TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    January 11, 2019 at 5:05 pm
    Not good since all Pats assistants fail as HC’s.

    They’re not as brilliant without the BB & Brady blanket, its well proven
    More like not as good when they lose that Patriot Priviledge from the refs and the league.

    yeah, sweet “priviledge”: lmao

    faux scandals to try to distract and steal picks while literally changing the rules in the super bowl for a gift 14 points for philly.

    sweet, sweet “priviledge” since goodell entered the league cheating the pats to get to parity.

  28. mogogo1 says:
    January 11, 2019 at 5:30 pm
    “He’s not dumb.”
    Wait, you’re saying passing up on an NFL head coaching job would be the SMART move?

    to go to a god awful owner and environment? absolutely!!
    you kiddies know nothing about jobs or life

    Have you been in a coma the last 10 years watching these pathetic teams operate?

    environment absolutely matters.

  32. Welp, I’ll wish the young man well but history would dictate that BB is actually pretty bad at developing assistants and coordinators into HCs. I’ll wish him luck that he doesn’t turn into the latest of the bad bunch.

