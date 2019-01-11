Broncos expected to keep special teams coaches

Getty Images

The Broncos will undergo a makeover of their coaching staff after firing Vance Joseph and hiring Vic Fangio.

But special teams likely will remain the same.

Mike Klis of News9 reports that Fangio is expected to retain special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and assistant special teams coordinator Chris Gould.

McMahon arrived in Denver in 2018, and the Broncos’ special teams showed marked improvement.

He has coached special teams in the NFL the past 12 seasons. McMahon has worked in Indianapolis (2013-17), Kansas City (2012) and with the Rams (2009-11).

The Broncos are expected to change the other two coordinators, with Gary Kubiak replacing Bill Musgrave as offensive coordinator and Joe Woods out as defensive coordinator.

But defensive line coach Bill Kollar and running backs coach Curtis Modkins could end up staying in Denver, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.