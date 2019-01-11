Broncos to interview 49ers QBs coach for coordinator job

Getty Images

The Broncos will interview 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello for their offensive coordinator job on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Denver is in search of an offensive coordinator after parting ways with former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak.

Scangarello has spent the past two seasons working for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. He also served as an offensive quality control coach in Atlanta in 2015 when Shanahan was with the Falcons.

Scangarello has worked with Jimmy Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens in San Francisco, earning praise for his work with Mullens in particular, after Garoppolo and Beathard were injured this season.

Scangarello served as offensive coordinator at Wagner College in 2016. He also was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Northern Arizona in 2012-14.

He originally entered the NFL in 2009 with the Raiders as an offensive quality control coach.