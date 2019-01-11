Broncos want to lure Mike Munchak away from Pittsburgh

Getty Images

Mike Munchak was the runner up to Vic Fangio for the Denver head coaching job.

He might end up there anyway.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Broncos are trying to bring the veteran offensive line coach in.

Munchak’s contract with the Steelers has expired, effectively making him a free agent, and the Broncos are trying to poach him away from the team he’s spent the last five years with.

Adding two veteran assistants to their staff would be a boost for the Broncos (though it also creates a possible interim coach situation if Fangio doesn’t work out). As much so, it would be a blow to the Steelers, where the line is starting to show some age.