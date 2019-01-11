Bruce Allen to oversee both football and business in Washington

Getty Images

Bruce Allen isn’t going anywhere.

Allen will remain the team president in Washington and oversee both football and business operations in 2019, team spokesman Tony Wylie told the Washington Post.

“There was never any question about this,” Wylie said. “Of course he’s coming back.”

There may not have been any questions internally, but on the outside there were questions, both because a lot of fans blame Allen for the team’s declining fortunes, and because it was unclear where Allen stood after the major shakeup in Washington’s front office.

But Allen only has to satisfy one person, and that’s owner Dan Snyder. And Snyder is satisfied with Allen’s job performance and hopes Allen can help him get a new stadium built within the next decade. So no matter how many fans want Allen out, there are no indications that Snyder is going to get rid of him, this year, next year or ever.