Bryce Love tore his ACL in December

Running back Bryce Love announced in December that he would skip Stanford’s bowl game in order to recover from a knee injury and prepare for the NFL Draft.

The recovery from the knee injury is going to extend through the draft, however. Love told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that he tore his ACL in a game against Cal and had surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews a short time later.

“I’m very grateful to Dr. Andrews and his team for making the surgery a seamless process,” Love said in a statement. “Obviously, there’s no such thing as an ideal injury, but I’m on the path to recovery, and my goal remains the same — getting drafted by an NFL team and being the ultimate professional. I’ll be back better than I’ve ever been.”

Love won’t do on-field work at the Scouting Combine in February and is unlikely to be cleared in time to work out for teams before the draft, which means that they’ll be looking at tape of his 569 carries for 3,865 yards and 30 touchdowns while deciding where he’ll land on their boards.