Cardinals make Joseph hiring official, bring back Bill Davis

Getty Images

The Cardinals worked quickly to get that deal done.

The team just announced the hiring of Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator, and continued to add coaches to help them get back to their 3-4 roots.

In addition to Joseph, they’ve also hired Bill Davis to coach outside linebackers. He went there initially in 2007 under Ken Whisenhunt and ended up defensive coordnator in 2009. He also served as defensive coordinator in Philadelphia, and spent the last two years coaching at Ohio State. He’s a protege of Dom Capers and Vic Fangio, working on their staff in Carolina in the mid-90s.

They also announced the retention of special teams coach Jeff Rodgers, a holdover from last year’s staff.