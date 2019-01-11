Chargers waive Troymaine Pope to add Nick Rose

Getty Images

Word came on Thursday that the Chargers would add Nick Rose to the roster to handle kickoffs against the Patriots on Sunday and the move became official on Friday.

The team announced that they have waived running back Troymaine Pope off the 53-man roster to make room for Rose.

Pope was elevated from the practice squad a month ago, but did not appear in any games with the Chargers. He has four games of regular season experience with the Seahawks and Jets in 2016.

Rose has been added to the roster because Michael Badgley has nine touchbacks on 54 kickoffs since taking over the kicker job this season. Rose has gotten touchbacks on 32-of-47 kickoffs in his NFL career and the Chargers will be hoping that he can keep the ball away from Cordarrelle Patterson on Sunday.