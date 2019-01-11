Cody Parkey: “Football is what I do. It’s not who I am”

Getty Images

Bears kicker Cody Parkey stood and answered all the football questions at his locker after Sunday’s double-doink, which kept his team from advancing in the playoffs.

Friday morning, he talked to a national audience, and was even-keeled about the miss (which was officially ruled a blocked kick). During an appearance on NBC’s Today show, Parkey reiterated that he thought the kick was going through — before it hit the upright and then the crossbar and fell back toward him.

“Looking up, I saw it hit the upright and it hit the crossbar, and I’m like, ‘Surely it will go in,’” Parkey said, via the Chicago Tribune. “Unfortunately it bounced toward me. I’m disappointed I let the fans, my teammates and the entire organization down, but I’ll continue to keep my head held high because football is what I do. It’s not who I am.”

The miss sparked big reactions from disappointed fans, but Parkey said he has tried to avoid social media in the wake of the game.

“A lot of good can come of [social media], and a lot of bad can come of it,” Parkey said. “But at the same time, I’ve gotten a lot of positive messages. Like I said earlier, I feel worse than anybody about missing that kick because I wanted to make it more than anybody. But at the end of the day, I’m going to hold my head high and when things aren’t going my way I’m going to think positive and keep swinging.”

He also thanked teammates for having his back, specifically defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, whom host Savannah Guthrie read a supportive quote from.

“I think a lot of teammates stood up for me, from what I’ve heard,” Parkey said. “That just shows you what kind of team we have. It’s a family. It’s a bond. These guys see me working hard every day, and they know all the effort we put into it year round. So it’s really awesome to see that Akiem and everyone else stood up for me like that. I really appreciate it.”

Whether they continue to in the future remains to be seen, but the outpouring of support for him has been heartening, from a human perspective.