Colts downgrade Tyquan Lewis to out for Saturday

Rookie defensive end Tyquan Lewis was deemed unlikely to play against the Chiefs when the Colts released their final injury report of the week on Thursday and now we know he definitely won’t be in the lineup.

The Colts announced on Friday that they have downgraded Lewis to out for the game due to a knee injury. Wide receiver Ryan Grant has also been ruled out for the matchup in Kansas City.

Lewis spent the first half of the season on injured reserve with a foot injury and had 13 tackles and two sacks in eight appearances after he was activated. Lewis was one of four second-round picks for the Colts this year and the other three — linebacker Darius Leonard, tackle Braden Smith and defensive end Kemoko Turay — are set to play on Saturday.

Safety Malik Hooker (foot) and defensive lineman Denico Autry (neck) are listed as questionable for Indianapolis.