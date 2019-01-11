Dolphins complete interviews with Dowell Loggains, Darren Rizzi

Getty Images

The Dolphins are the last team standing, the only one of the 32 without a head coach. (Although the Bengals can’t yet name Zac Taylor as their head coach with the Rams still in the postseason.)

If the Dolphins have closed in on a favorite — Patriots assistant Brian Flores and Cowboys assistant Kris Richard both have been mentioned — they aren’t acting like it. Miami continues to conduct interviews for its vacancy.

The team announced Friday that it has completed interviews with two internal candidates — offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and special teams Darren Rizzi (pictured).

Loggains, 38, previously served as offensive coordinator for the Titans and Bears and as quarterbacks coach for the Titans, Bears and Browns. He is expected to follow Adam Gase to New York if he doesn’t get the top job in Miami.

Rizzi, who has coached in Miami since 2010, has held two head coaching stints at the collegiate level (Rhode Island and New Haven).

The Dolphins have interviewed Eric Bieniemy, Richard, Dennis Allen and Flores, none of whom Miami could hire before their teams are out of the postseason. Allen told reporters in New Orleans on Friday that he has not heard from the Dolphins one way or the other.