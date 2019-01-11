Dolphins interview Dowell Loggains for head-coaching job

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 11, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Getty Images

The Dolphins are interviewing another one of their own coordinators for their head-coaching vacancy.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is interviewing for the head job in Miami today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Also interviewing today is special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

If Loggains doesn’t get the top job in Miami, he’s expected to follow Adam Gase to New York and become the offensive coordinator of the Jets.

The 38-year-old Loggains has previously been an offensive coordinator for the Titans and Bears, and a quarterbacks coach for the Titans, Bears and Browns.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Dolphins interview Dowell Loggains for head-coaching job

  1. Maybe with the right QB he can be good. But I haven’t seen it. Not on the Bears, not on the Dolphins…

  3. Um, NO! just no. I posted this on a different (older) article but I will place it here as well because this story kinda bolsters my point…

    I never thought I would say this, but, interview Rex Ryan. Our defense is closer than the offense. Rex can make it better and as long as he can snag a legit guy to handle all the offense then Rex is better than any of the chumps left over and a far better option than giving draft picks over for a coach. Maybe a 3-4 would increase QB pressures and allow the secondary to ball-hawk. Honestly, what is the down-side here? Rex would make the team worse? How, exactly? Take a look around and tell me why he is not a better choice than the unproven guys that are left in the mix? What about the other guys, including Rizzi gives you any confidence. Rex would bring swagger and legitimacy which seems to be what some of our more petulant players want in a HC. If there is a true rebuild going on, then allow him to fix the LBs and D-line. Maybe a couple we currently have would be decent in a 3-4 and if not, then the roster is already getting churned and there are better LBs in the draft than QBs. Bottom line: we have nothing left to lose…look at Rex.

  6. wow…as a bears fan, this guy was the worst thing that happened to us since trestman. so predictable. he is the main reason why kevin white never reached his potential. guy with that height and speed and he would throw him screen passes that would get him rocked and injured. his offense was so predictable, and his press conferences would make you want to yell at the screen. he always would say, we ran the offense based on what the defense was giving us. no, you make the defense run based on what you challenge them. it’s also hard to take orders from a guy who is like 5’4 with a nasally voice. (signed extremely bitter bears fan)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!