Dolphins interview Dowell Loggains for head-coaching job

Getty Images

The Dolphins are interviewing another one of their own coordinators for their head-coaching vacancy.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is interviewing for the head job in Miami today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Also interviewing today is special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

If Loggains doesn’t get the top job in Miami, he’s expected to follow Adam Gase to New York and become the offensive coordinator of the Jets.

The 38-year-old Loggains has previously been an offensive coordinator for the Titans and Bears, and a quarterbacks coach for the Titans, Bears and Browns.