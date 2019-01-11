Eagles list Carson Wentz out, six others questionable

Getty Images

One guy the Eagles know about. The rest they’re going to make us guess.

#asexpected, the Eagles have listed quarterback Carson Wentz as out for Sunday’s divisional round game against the Saints.

But they listed six players as questionable, including linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), wide receiver Shelton Gibson (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), left tackle Jason Peters (quadricep), and wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle).

All of those questionables practiced on a limited basis all week.

Bennett was held out Wednesday and Thursday but returned to the field Friday, which is a good sign for all their availability.