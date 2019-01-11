Falcons continue shuffling on coaching staff

Getty Images

The Falcons have hired two new coordinators since the end of the season and they’ve made several other changes to holdovers from the 2018 staff.

In addition to moving assistant offensive line coach Kyle Flood to a role involving game management, the Falcons have also announced changes to the portfolios of Dave Brock and Bernie Parmalee.

Brock spent the last two seasons as the wide receivers coach, but will take over as the running backs coach in 2019. Brock was the head coach at the University of Delaware for four years before joining Dan Quinn’s staff in Atlanta.

Bernie Parmalee was the running backs coach, but he will now be an assistant special teams coach under new coordinator Ben Kotwica. Quinn said the former Dolphins running back showed a “passion” for special teams and attended special teams meetings all season.