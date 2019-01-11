Gary Kubiak won’t be the Broncos offensive coordinator

Getty Images

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio declined to talk about reports that Gary Kubiak would be the team’s offensive coordinator because nothing had been finalized yet.

That allows Fangio to avoid any backtracking on Friday. While General Manager John Elway talked about Kubiak staying in the organization as if it was a done deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kubiak will not be on Fangio’s staff and will be leaving the team.

Per the report, talks broke down over differences regarding staffing and offensive philosophies.

The news comes shortly after word that the Broncos are trying to add Mike Munchak to their staff after interviewing him for their head coaching job. Mike Klis of KUSA confirmed that Kubiak is leaving the team and reports that Munchak is under consideration as an offensive line coach rather than offensive coordinator.