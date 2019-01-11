Gary Kubiak won’t be the Broncos offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
Getty Images

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio declined to talk about reports that Gary Kubiak would be the team’s offensive coordinator because nothing had been finalized yet.

That allows Fangio to avoid any backtracking on Friday. While General Manager John Elway talked about Kubiak staying in the organization as if it was a done deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kubiak will not be on Fangio’s staff and will be leaving the team.

Per the report, talks broke down over differences regarding staffing and offensive philosophies.

The news comes shortly after word that the Broncos are trying to add Mike Munchak to their staff after interviewing him for their head coaching job. Mike Klis of KUSA confirmed that Kubiak is leaving the team and reports that Munchak is under consideration as an offensive line coach rather than offensive coordinator.

14 responses to “Gary Kubiak won’t be the Broncos offensive coordinator

  3. Interesting development. Well I hope the Broncos choose an innovative young mind to be the OC. And I also hope that they can get Munchak in for some role.

  4. if Munch is only going to be OL coach for the Broncos the Steelers don’t have to allow him to leave. Now, if the Broncos make him OC it would be a promotion and the Steelers couldn’t stop him.

  6. Probably for the better, is it a bit odd to have an ex HC now on as OC. Not sure if that would have been be a problem going forward. Kubiak is a fantastic offensive mind but Kubiak was the top dog as recent as 2016 and im sure there are some players left over. These are two brilliant veteran coaches but it could get fuzzy if they are split on an issue on offense. While I am sure Kubiak would have had autonomy over the offense, its still Fangio’s team. Elway had that planned before Fangio took over, probably should have ran it by him more in depth first. Kubiak has worked with Elway forever, as a backup, as his OC, as his coach and as an assistant in the front office. I am sure there is more to this though then philosophic differences. Not sure if its a Fangio/Kubiak thing or an Elway/Kubiak thing. If GK wants to run an offense somewhere he can get a gig no problem.

  7. Miami, do what you need to and bring Kubiak in! Even if you are going with Richard or Flores as the HC, you NEED an OC like Kubiak, let him do what he wants, he’s the only decent option left.

  12. It was nice on paper, but the offense wasn’t exactly lighting it up his last 2 years with the team. So I’m not too bummed. Flacco + Kub mightve been nice though

  13. Actually, Munchak’s contract is up (or will be up shortly) in Pgh. The Steelers cannot prevent him from taking any job in Denver (but for the contract expiration, they could prevented him from leaving for any position other than HC, unless his contract allows him to leave for a promotion). I’m sure Fangio will make him HC of Offense and then bring in a QB guy to design pass plays (watch for Jedd Fisch or Bill Lazor).

    Why would Munchak join Broncos? His daughter lives in Denver; he and Fangio grew up in Scranton PA and are close; and the Steelers are turning into a dumpster fire.

  14. Maybe Fangio didn’t want Elway’s alter ego looking over his shoulder. I can see that keeping Kubiak from being OC, but why leave the team altogether?
    Something sounds wrong with this.

