Giants interview Kacy Rodgers

There were reports that Kacy Rodgers was expected to be part of the quick-strike coaching staff in Tampa, but he’s not locked in yet.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Jets defensive coordinator interviewed with the Giants Thursday for a senior position on staff.

The 49-year-old Rodgers has the natural tie to Tampa, since his old boss in New York Todd Bowles is now the defensive coordinator there.

He previously worked with the Dolphins, where he coached Giants pass-rusher Olivier Vernon.