Greg Roman promoted to Ravens offensive coordinator

With Lamar Jackson in and Joe Flacco on the way out, the Ravens are changing up their offense.

Greg Roman, who spent last season as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach in Baltimore, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports that Harbaugh confirmed the move.

Where that leaves last year’s offensive coordinator, Marty Mornhinweg, is unclear. Mornhinweg has been told he can remain on the staff in another role, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him leave rather than take a demotion.

Roman should be a good fit for Jackson. Roman was previously the 49ers’ offensive coordinator (working for John Harbaugh’s brother Jim Harbaugh) during Colin Kaepernick’s best seasons. It’s easy to see Jackson having some of the same kinds of success that Kaepernick had with the 49ers.

Harbaugh has reportedly told his entire offensive staff they are welcome to stay, although it’s unclear if all of them will under a reorganized organizational chart.