Hue Jackson out in Cincinnati

Getty Images

The Browns fired Hue Jackson on Oct. 29. The Bengals fired him today, Elise Jesse of WLWT reports.

That means Jackson has lost two jobs in less than three months. Neither firing should have come as a surprise to Jackson.

He went 3-36-1 in Cleveland, and Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis hired Jackson as special assistant to the head coach on Nov. 13. Lewis parted ways with the team after the season, and the Bengals are set to hire Rams assistant Zac Taylor when Los Angeles’ season ends.

Jackson interviewed for the head coaching vacancy in Cincinnati, and when the Bengals went another direction, it made sense Jackson would go in a different direction.

That might mean sitting out this season.