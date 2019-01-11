Hunter Henry ready to get first hit out of way

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry smiled when asked if he was playing this week.

“We’ll see,” he said, via video from Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.

The anticipation is that after the Chargers activated him from the physically unable to perform list this week, Henry will make his 2018 debut Sunday against the Patriots. The Chargers list him as questionable.

“Shoot, I’ve been going every week with the mindset that I’m playing,” Henry said. “That’s my mindset as I hop on the plane.”

The Chargers counted out Henry for the season when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a May 23 organized team activity. But more than seven “frustrating” months later, Henry is back on the roster and likely back on the field in a limited role.

“Knee feels good, so not really concerned about that,” Henry said. “Ready to go. Done it my whole life. It’ll be different, but once I get a hit out of the way, I’ll be feeling good.”

Henry made 45 catches for 579 receiving yards and four scores last season.