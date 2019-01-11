Hunter Henry, three others listed as questionable for Chargers

AP

Tight end Hunter Henry is on the active roster, but the Chargers aren’t ready to rule him in for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Henry has been listed as questionable for what would be his first appearance of the season. The Chargers activated from Henry from the physically unable to perform list this week after clearing him to resume practicing a few weeks ago.

Head coach Anthony Lynn has said that Henry, who tore his ACL during the team’s offseason workouts, will play a limited role if he is in the lineup.

Three other Chargers were also listed as questionable. Cornerback Brandon Facyson (concussion), fullback Derek Watt (shoulder) and linebacker Kyle Wilson (concussion) join Henry in that group.

Running back Melvin Gordon is off the injury report altogether. He tweaked his knee last weekend, but returned to the game and deemed himself ready to play earlier this week.