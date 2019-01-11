Jim Haslett among the assistants out in Cincinnati

Getty Images

The Bengals began cutting free some of their assistants yesterday, since presumed coach Zac Taylor didn’t want to keep them.

While the Rams quarterbacks coach hasn’t been announced as the next hire, it has been widely reported that he’s their guy.

And as he winnows through what’s left there after the firing of Marvin Lewis, he’s not keeping all the leftovers.

According to Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the expectation is that about half the staff will remain. The assistants all had a year left on their contracts, and the Bengals, by reputation, do not enjoy paying people to not work.

Among those known to be leaving are linebackers coach Jim Haslett, running backs coach Kyle Caskey, and tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes.

Haslett, the former head coach of the Saints and interim coach of the Rams, had been with the Bengals the last three seasons.