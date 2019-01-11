Marty Mornhinweg won’t return to Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens announced the previously reported promotion of Greg Roman to offensive coordinator on Friday afternoon and revealed what’s next for the coach who used to hold that position.

Word on Friday morning was that Marty Mornhinweg had been offered another job in the organization with Roman moving up to his spot. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that was the case and announced that Mornhinweg has passed on that opportunity.

“We tried to keep Marty, but he has decided to move on, and I respect that,” Harbaugh said in a statement.

Mornhinweg joined the Ravens as quarterbacks coach in 2015 and got promoted to offensive coordinator when Marc Trestman was fired in October 2016. The one-time Lions head coach has also been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Eagles and 49ers over more than two decades as an NFL coach.