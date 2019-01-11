Matt LaFleur confirms Mike Pettine will stay as defensive coordinator

AP

After the Packers settled on Matt LaFleur as their new head coach, there was a report that he would retain Mike Pettine as the team’s defensive coordinator.

LaFleur didn’t commit to Pettine’s return during his introductory press conference, but confirmed that Pettine will be sticking around during an interview with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio on Friday. LaFleur also confirmed that Nathaniel Hackett is an offensive coordinator candidate.

Last season was Pettine’s first in Green Bay and the team improved its ranking in both points and yards allowed while breaking in young players at several spots.

The Packers have also settled on Brayden Coombs as their new special teams coach as LaFleur’s first staff in Green Bay takes shape.