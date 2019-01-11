Mike Priefer joins Browns as special teams coach

Getty Images

The Vikings will be looking for a new special teams coach.

Mike Priefer told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that he has agreed to run the special teams for the Browns during the 2019 season.

Priefer had been in the same job for the Vikings since the 2011 season. He told Pelissero that he was offered a contract to return to Minnesota and also spoke with the Lions and Falcons before opting for a position on Freddie Kitchens’ staff in Cleveland.

The Vikings job was Priefer’s fifth stop in the NFL and the hire gives the Browns an experienced hand to assist Kitchens in his first year as head coach. The list of defensive coordinator candidates features veteran names for Cleveland to consider for that unit as well.