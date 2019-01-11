Nathaniel Hackett interviewing with the Packers

Getty Images

Nathaniel Hackett is making a lap through the NFC North.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Hackett is interviewing with the Packers for “a top offensive job.”

Of course, new head coach Matt LaFleur will have the top offensive job, so even if it carries a coordinator title it might not have the traditional responsibilities.

Getting fired by the Jaguars last November doesn’t seem to have dimmed Hackett’s prospects, as he also interviewed with the Lions for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Hackett had previously worked with Doug Marrone as offensive coordinator with the Bills and at Syracuse.