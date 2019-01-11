NFL has renewed talks about moving AFC title game if Chargers host

Getty Images

CBS is televising the AFC Championship Game, and CBS is reporting the NFL has concern about the possibility of the AFC Championship Game being played at the Chargers’ small stadium.

That would entail both the Chargers, as the five seed, and the Colts, as the sixth seed, pulling upsets this weekend.

In that scenario, the Chargers would host the game, and Dignity Health Sports Park — formerly the StubHub Center — seats less than 30,000.

Less than a month ago, sources told PFT the league had decided to play the game at the intimate venue if the Chargers hosted it.

Jason La Canfora of CBS, though, reports that conversations about moving the game began anew this week after both the Colts and Chargers won. La Canfora writes that moving the AFC Championship Game out of Dignity Health Sports Park — should the Chargers host — “is something many within the NFL offices would support.”

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum would serve as host if the AFC title game is moved from Dignity Health Sports Park. That creates another problem with the Rams still alive as a potential host of the NFC Championship Game.

The league has had internal discussions about the possibility of playing Sunday night and Monday night championship games at the L.A. Coliseum if both the Rams and the Chargers host the championship games, according to La Canfora. It is considered unfeasible for the L.A. Coliseum to host both games on the same day.

The NFL has confirmed in the past that if the Giants and Jets, or any other teams that share a home stadium, were to host the conference championship games in the same year, the league would move one conference championship game to Monday night.