Packers announce Mike Pettine to remain as defensive coordinator

AP

Matt LaFleur confirmed earlier Friday that Mike Pettine would remain as defensive coordinator, and the Packers finally have made it official with a press release.

Pettine arrived in Green Bay in 2018, leading a defense that ranked seventh in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt with 16 different players recording at least a half-sack. The Packers’ 44 sacks ranked eighth in the NFL and was the most by the team since 2013.

The Packers ranked 18th in total defense.

Pettine arrived in Green Bay after working as a consultant with the Seahawks in 2017. Pettine previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the Jets (2009-12) and Bills (2013). He also spent two seasons as head coach for the Browns (2014-15).