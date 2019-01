Getty Images

The Packers moved quickly to replace special teams coach Ron Zook.

According to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Packers are hiring former Bengals special teams coach Brayden Coombs.

Coombs spent the last six seasons as the Bengals assistant special teams coach.

He’s the son of longtime assistant coach Kerry Coombs, who is now coaching defensive backs with the Titans.