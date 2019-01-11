Packers part ways with Joe Whitt

Getty Images

Joe Whitt has coached in Green Bay since 2008. He won’t coach there in 2019.

The Packers have terminated the contract of their defensive passing game coordinator, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The news comes shortly after the Packers announced they are retaining Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator. Pettine likely wants to make his own hire.

Whitt spent nine seasons as secondary/cornerbacks coach for the Packers before earning a promotion last January. He was the team’s defensive quality control coach in 2008.

Whitt began his NFL career in Atlanta in 2007.