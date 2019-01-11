Patriots enter the postseason healthy and rested

Getty Images

A two-game losing streak in December jeopardized New England’s eight-year run of first-round byes. A two-game winning streak to end the season secured a ninth straight week off before the start of the team’s playoff run.

And the Patriots made the most of it. They emerge from their two-week break at nearly full strength.

Only one player has an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Chargers: Defensive end Deatrich Wise is questionable with an ankle injury.

Wise was limited in practice all week. Only one other player had a less-then-full practice in the days preceding the divisional round game against the Chargers. Tight end Dwayne Allen was limited by a knee injury on Wednesday. (Allen exited the injury report on Thursday.)

If the Chargers become the first visiting team all season long to win at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots may have reasons for the end result. Their health entering the game won’t be one of them.