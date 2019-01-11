Quinnen and Jonah Williams among four leaving Alabama for NFL

Getty Images

Those who peruse mock drafts have surely noticed that a pair of Alabama players with the last name Williams appear in the first round of most predictions for April’s first round and now they’ve officially thrown their names into consideration by NFL teams.

Offensive tackle Jonah Williams and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams both announced their decision to enter the professional ranks on Friday. They were joined by tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Josh Jacobs as part of the annual contingent of Crimson Tide players on their way to the league.

Jonah Williams is considered one of the top offensive linemen prospects in this year’s draft class while Quinnen Williams is one of several defensive linemen expected to come off the board in the first handful of selections. The Scouting Combine, other workouts and meetings with teams will determine exactly how that shakes out, but neither player should be waiting long to hear his name.

Smith and Jacobs shouldn’t be too far behind them as they also rank near the top of their position groups, although Jacobs may not be the first Alabama back off the board with Damien Harris also in this year’s draft pool.