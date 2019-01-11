Report: Bears interested in Chuck Pagano for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Chuck Pagano was out of the NFL in 2018, but his return to a coaching staff for 2019 is looking likelier and likelier.

Pagano had a couple of head coaching interviews and he’s in the mix for several defensive coordinator openings around the league. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that list includes the Bears, who are looking to replace new Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

The Bears interviewed current defensive backs coach Ed Donatell and had interest in Todd Bowles before Bowles took the coordinator job in Tampa. Given the talent on hand in Chicago, other coaches would likely be interested in a shot at joining Matt Nagy’s staff if the team expands the search.

Pagano spoke to the Panthers on Thursday and the Browns and Cardinals are reportedly interested in him as well.