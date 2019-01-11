Report: Cardinals close to deal with Steve Sarkisian

Getty Images

If new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury can get his team to score points as quickly as he is building a staff, they may be OK.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Cardinals are close to a deal with Steve Sarkisian to join their staff as offensive coordinator.

Sarkisian was fired after two years in Atlanta which weren’t really that bad, but failed to live up to the standard they set during Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling stay.

The Cards have also hired Vance Joseph to be their defensive coordinator and retained special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers already, as they’ve checked some major boxes for their rookie head coach.