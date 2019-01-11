Report: Cardinals working on deal with Vance Joseph

Getty Images

It looks like the Cardinals have found their defensive coordinator.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the team is working on a deal with Vance Joseph to join head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s first NFL staff.

Joseph interviewed with the team on Thursday and was scheduled to meet with the Browns on Friday, but it would seem that he won’t be making the trip to Cleveland. The former Broncos head coach’s name also came up as a possible defensive coordinator candidate with the Jets as he held the same job with the Dolphins in Adam Gase’s first season in Miami.

The Cardinals said this week that they wanted to find a veteran coordinator to run a 3-4 defense with “an attacking style” and it appears Joseph is that coordinator.