Report: Jets in talks to make Gregg Williams defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Jets hired one deposed 2018 head coach to run their team and they’re reportedly close to adding another one to Adam Gase’s coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is in talks to hire Gregg Williams as their defensive coordinator. Williams was the interim head coach for the Browns to close out the 2018 season and the team went 5-3 after he was named as Hue Jackson’s temporary replacement.

Williams has run defenses around the league for most of the last two decades and also had three years of head coaching experience with the Bills from 2001 to 2003.

Assuming the talks don’t break down, he’ll be charged with improving the Jets’ defense after the team finished 29th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed in 2018.