Report: Todd Monken up for offensive coordinator in Detroit, Green Bay

Former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s head coaching interviews didn’t land him a job, but he’s a popular name for teams looking for someone to run their offense.

A report on Thursday had Monken in the mix for vacancies with the Browns and Jaguars and Friday brings a report of two more suitors.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Lions and Packers both want to speak to Monken. In the case of the Packers, the conversation would follow the one they had about their head coaching opening before Matt LaFleur was hired this week.

Former Jaguars coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has also been linked to the two NFC North teams as they look to fill out their staffs for the 2019 season.