Reports: Nick Rapone, Kevin Garver to join Buccaneers coaching staff

Getty Images

Bruce Arians is continuing to get the band back together in Tampa.

Wide receivers coach Kevin Garver is leaving the Arizona Cardinals to re-join Arians with the Buccaneers, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Additionally, Nick Rapone is set to join the Buccaneers staff as a defensive backs coach, via Kayleen Cubbal of the New Castle News.

Rapone served as a defensive backs coach last season at the University of Delaware and had been slated to coach on Steve Spurrier’s staff with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF before Arians got the job with the Buccaneers.

“When Bruce called to go to Tampa, I didn’t hesitate. I told him, I’m ready, let’s go, although I have to resign in Orlando first,” Rapone said. “I’m very, very fortunate. To get another chance to coach in the NFL … as a coach, you can’t even put the feeling into words.”

Garver had remained in Arizona as a member of Steve Wilks coaching staff last season. The Cardinals let him out of his contract with the team to join Arians in Tampa Bay.