Rob Gronkowski: Playoffs are “no time for excuses”

Rob Gronkowski obviously isn’t right.

He says it obviously doesn’t matter.

Coming off one of his worst seasons, because of and/or while dealing with injuries, the Patriots tight end

“It’s the game of football, there are no room for excuses,” Gronkowski said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “Everyone is dealing with something. You just have to keep on moving forward, you have to find a way. That is what makes this game great. You have to be mentally and physically prepared at all times to keep on going.”

Asked if he was feeling physically prepared at this moment, he replied: “Yeah, going into the playoff, just had a bye week, practice is going well. I’m doing what the coaches are asking me to do. So, just getting ready for a game Sunday.”

It’s clear he’s not himself, playing 13 games as he dealt with ankle and back injuries. He put up just 47 catches for 682 yards during the regular season, with a career-low three touchdowns. In the final eight games of the regular season, he only had more than three catches in a game once.

So if he’s been saving up what little he has in reserve, he’s going to need to free it Sunday against the Chargers — assuming he has anything left in reserve.