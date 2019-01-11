Russell Wilson will attend Yankees spring training again

AP

The Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson are expected to hold talks on a contract extension in the near future and one of Wilson’s other offseason plans has come to light.

Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers said on MLB Network Radio that his client will attend spring training with the Yankees again this year. Wilson’s baseball rights were traded to the Yankees last year and he spent a week in camp with the team.

His stay included an at-bat in an exhibition game and another one this year would give Wilson a chance to make contact after striking out last March.

It’s not clear when Wilson will report to Yankees camp or how long he’ll spend with the team in Tampa. The Yankees’ first full squad workout is set for February 19.