Russell Wilson will attend Yankees spring training again

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2019, 7:20 AM EST
AP

The Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson are expected to hold talks on a contract extension in the near future and one of Wilson’s other offseason plans has come to light.

Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers said on MLB Network Radio that his client will attend spring training with the Yankees again this year. Wilson’s baseball rights were traded to the Yankees last year and he spent a week in camp with the team.

His stay included an at-bat in an exhibition game and another one this year would give Wilson a chance to make contact after striking out last March.

It’s not clear when Wilson will report to Yankees camp or how long he’ll spend with the team in Tampa. The Yankees’ first full squad workout is set for February 19.

Russell Wilson will attend Yankees spring training again

  2. Few athletes are able to play one sport professionally. Wilson might have been able to play two while younger. This is just for amusement and contract negotiations. He has been away from the hitting aspect of the game too long. Still has the arm and speed but hitting is one of the most difficult skills to master in professional sports. Purely for amusement. No chance.

  4. Don’t even know if it’s a PR stunt. If I had a chance to go to Yankees spring training for a few weeks and then go back home, I’d do it just for the personal experience. Pretty cool opportunity.

  6. Not “publicity stunt”, it’s a bargaining chip in his contract extension negotiations with the Seahawks.

    His agent floats that Russell is thinking of playing baseball and the Seahawks speed up inking him to a extension.

  7. I don’t think he is using it for “contract negotiations.” I think he is just having fun. I don’t even like baseball and I’d go. He’s going to get paid either way.

  10. If Wilson going to spring training is being used as a “bargaining chip” then Wilson and his agent need to find a new “bargaining chip. WIlson, at his age now, has as good a chance at a baseball career (and Im talking a career that never gets above high A ball) as I do.

  11. It’s not a bargaining chip.
    Wilson threatening to leave the NFL for MLB is as likely as me threatening to leave my job and become an astronaut.

    >>freefromwhatyouare says:
    January 11, 2019 at 9:01 am
