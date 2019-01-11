Sean Payton: Home-field advantage has to do with talent level of your team

Posted by Josh Alper on January 11, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Patriots coach Bill Belichick downplayed the benefits of home-field advantage when he met with the media on Friday and you might expect a different view from Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Payton’s teams are 5-0 at the Superdome in the postseason as opposed to 1-5 when playing on the road and they’ve won 70 percent of their home games overall. Payton’s won over 61 percent of his games overall, however, and his feeling is that the quality of the team on the field is a much bigger advantage than anything provided by a building.

“It’s a tough place to play when you have a good team,” Payton said, via ESPN.com. “But if you went back and looked at the records in the Dome prior to ’06, 3-5, 3-5, 4-4, 3-5, 3-5 with the playoff win. Not too long ago here, it wasn’t too tough a place to play when we were struggling. I think part of that is what kind of team you’re fielding and when you get the combinations of a good team and then the crowd noise and then you have something. I think a lot has to do with the talent level of your football team.”

The Saints were 6-2 at home this season. One of those wins came over the Eagles and they’ll try to repeat that result on Sunday.

5 responses to “Sean Payton: Home-field advantage has to do with talent level of your team

  2. winningisabrees says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:41 pm
    WHO DAT

    dude had the Lombardi and 250K in cash this week in the locker room, and asked 1 question. “who wants this?
    —————
    Anyone who has to be compelled by money to compete needs to check himself.

  4. I think Payton is a great coach, but he should learn not to run up the score. He gave the Eagles plenty of motivation for this game. I think this will be a close game and I won’t be surprised if the defending champs pull it out in the end.

  5. “dude had the Lombardi and 250K in cash this week in the locker room, and asked 1 question. “who wants this?”
    ______________

    I love crazy motivational ploys. The NFL minimum is $480,000 per year so for most of the locker room the $250K is nice but not exactly life-changing. Bottom line is that he’d better hope most of his guys are going try their hardest based on pride because the $250K probably won’t make much of a difference.

