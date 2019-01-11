Steve Wilks interviewing for Browns defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Steve Wilks was one-and-done as a head coach in Arizona. Now he’ll see if he’s a good fit for defensive coordinator in Cleveland.

Wilks is interviewing with the Browns for their defensive coordinator vacancy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Browns have hired Freddie Kitchens as their head coach, and he’ll be one of the least experienced head coaches in the NFL this season. He’d surely like to have some assistants with head-coaching experience on his staff, so that could be a point in Wilks’ favor.

Wilks was the Panthers’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator in 2017, before the Cardinals hired him. He’s also been a defensive backs coach for the Panthers, Chargers and Bears, as well as several college jobs.