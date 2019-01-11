Terron Armstead, rest of Saints offensive line good to go Sunday

Getty Images

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead has only played 38 snaps since injuring his pectoral muscle in Week 10, but he’s set to add to that total in Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Armstead moved from a limited participant in the first two practices of the week to a full participant in Friday’s session. He avoided an injury designation on the team’s final injury report, which indicates he’ll be in the lineup for the team’s playoff opener.

Left guard Andrus Peat (hand), right guard Larry Warford (knee), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) and veteran backup Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) were also full participants on Friday after limited outings earlier in the week. They are also free of injury designations for Sunday.

The only player who did receive a tag for the game is wide receiver Simmie Cobbs. He’s been ruled out with a knee injury, which is unlikely to have much impact on the Saints as Cobbs has not played a snap since signing with the team in December.