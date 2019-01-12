Adam Vinatieri: It was a tough day

Getty Images

Adam Vinatieri has made a lot of memorable postseason kicks over the course of his career, but Sunday’s Colts loss was one he’d rather forget.

Vinatieri missed a 23-yard field goal at the end of the first half and an extra point in the second half of the 31-13 loss to the Chiefs. The missed field goal was the shortest one Vinatieri has missed in his career and the missed extra point is the first in 70 postseason attempts.

“It was a tough day,” Vinatieri said, via Charlie Clifford of WISH. “Field was in tough shape but I need to do better. Can’t give them the momentum back like that.”

Vinatieri was playing in his 32nd career postseason game on Saturday. He isn’t under contract for next season, which would be his 24th in the NFL.