Antonio Brown: I will address “negative speculations about my character” soon

Getty Images

Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a Thursday interview that it is “hard to envision” wide receiver Antonio Brown staying with the team right now, which Brown responded to on social media with a photo of him and Rooney captioned “Good Business #Boomin.”

Brown was back on Instagram Friday with a live video taped alongside former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. Brown didn’t have a specific response to what Rooney said, but did promise that the future would bring “some deeper details” about his absence from the team at the end of the season and his status with the Steelers.

“For all the negative speculations about my character, I’ll be addressing it soon,” Brown said, via TMZ. “I’ll be sure to tap in with you guys, but it’s all positive. I’m 31, I’m still excited to play, I’m here with one of my mentors, one of my brothers. Right now man, I’m just embracing the New Year, the start of something fresh. That’s all I can really give you all right now. But yes I’m 31 and still excited to play the game. I’m motivated, inspired, encouraged. Stay by the phone, my phone lines open.”

Rooney said that all options other than releasing Brown are on the table in the weeks and months to come. He also said that the team hasn’t had any communication with Brown since the end of the regular season and that will likely have to change if the team exercises an option other than a trade.